Bengaluru police crack nine-month-old murder case that was not even reported

December 27, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Acting on a tip-off, the Cubbon Park police have cracked a kidnap and murder case from nine months ago that was not even reported.

“A member of our team got a tip-off 20 days ago that a person may have been abducted, killed, and his body disposed of in Chickballapur district. We worked on the lead and uncovered the murder from nine months ago. We have booked a suo motu case and have arrested the accused,” said Srinivas Gowda, DCP (Central Division), Bengaluru.

The deceased has now been identified as H. Sharath Kumar, a conman caught in a debt trap. He had allegedly conned several people in Chickballapur and Yelahanka promising to get them cars under a fictitious government subsidy scheme, said the police.

Some of those who were cheated approached Venkatachalapathy, president of a self-styled Kannada group, who tasked his son, A.V. Sharath Kumar, to collect the money from the conman.

According to the police, A.V. Sharath Kumar and his associates abducted H. Sharath Kumar and held him illegally at his farmhouse in Chickballapur and two other farms, where he was tied up and beaten, leading to his death. The gang disposed of the body, throwing it in Charmadi Ghat, added the police.

Meanwhile, H. Sharath Kumar had told his family that he was fleeing the country and starting a new life to escape from debtors, which resulted in his family not even flagging him as missing since March 2022.

Police efforts to now recover the body have failed. “The accused have said they threw the body into the Charmadi Ghat. We verified records of the area around that time of any unidentified bodies, but found none. We can register a murder case, even when there is no body if there is sufficient evidence pointing to murder,” explained Mr. Gowda.

The police have recovered crucial pieces of evidence including the photo of the deceased with his hands and legs tied up, from the mobile of one of the accused, indicating he was in their illegal custody before he went missing in March 2022.

The police have now arrested five persons in connection with the case: A.V. Sharath Kumar, his father H.G. Venkatachalapathy, their associates Dhanush K., R. Sridhar, and M.P. Manjunath.