Bengaluru police crack murder of realtor, arrest son who paid ₹1 crore contract for it

February 27, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Marathahalli police on Monday cracked the murder case of a 70-year-old realtor and arrested three people, including the son of the victim, who allegedly paid ₹1 crore to eliminate his father.

The son, Manikanta, 30, had met the other accused in prison, when he was arrested for the murder of his first wife. After being released, Manikanta married Archana and had a girl. However, Ms. Archana got to know that Manikanta was in bad company and even having an extramarital affair, said the police.

She, along with her daughter, returned to her mother and applied for a divorce, but her father in-law, Narayanaswamy, a real estate businessman in Marathahalli with around 28 flats to his name, convinced her not to divorce his son and promised to gift her a flat and also help her monetarily.

Mr. Narayanaswamy was also not happy with his son and started to keep a distance. Enraged by this, Manikanta roped in Shivakumar, 24, and Adarsha T., 26, by offering them the contract of ₹1 crore, a flat, and gold valuables to eliminate Mr. Narayanaswamy. Manikanta even paid ₹ 1 lakh to the accused as advance, said the police.

As per the plan, Shivakumar and Adarsha kept a watch on Mr. Narayanaswamy and hacked him to death at the parking lot of Indraprastha apartment on February 13 and sped away, said the police.

Manikanta, who was at home, rushed his father to the hospital to create an alibi and even performed his last rites. During the course of the investigation, the police, knowing about his criminal background, suspected Manikanta’s role and confirmed it through the call record details, before picking him up for questioning.

A detailed probe led him to confess, based on which Shivakumar and Adarsha were arrested. The police have recovered the bike and weapons used by the accused for the murder.