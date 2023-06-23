ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru police crack murder in two hours

June 23, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two men had allegedly bludgeoned their friend to death over a drunken brawl.

The Hindu Bureau

West Division Police have cracked a murder case within two hours on Wednesday night, where two men allegedly bludgeoned their friend to death over a drunken brawl.

Three friends — Vijaykumar, Lokesh and Girish — had gone to a bar in Srigandha Kaval on Wednesday night. As they were leaving the bar after drinking, Girish asked Vijaykumar to pay the bill, to which he not only refused but made fun of Girish’s limp, the police said. This reportedly enraged Girish so much that he beat up Vijaykumar and when the latter fell to the ground, bludgeoned him to death by smashing a stone on his head and fled from the spot.

Annapoorneshwarinagar Police rushed to the spot and identified the suspects with the help of CCTV footage from the bar. They immediately put up nakabandi in the area, and with the help of technical evidence tracked down Girish and Lokesh and arrested them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US