Bengaluru police crack murder in two hours

Two men had allegedly bludgeoned their friend to death over a drunken brawl.

June 23, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

West Division Police have cracked a murder case within two hours on Wednesday night, where two men allegedly bludgeoned their friend to death over a drunken brawl.

Three friends — Vijaykumar, Lokesh and Girish — had gone to a bar in Srigandha Kaval on Wednesday night. As they were leaving the bar after drinking, Girish asked Vijaykumar to pay the bill, to which he not only refused but made fun of Girish’s limp, the police said. This reportedly enraged Girish so much that he beat up Vijaykumar and when the latter fell to the ground, bludgeoned him to death by smashing a stone on his head and fled from the spot.

Annapoorneshwarinagar Police rushed to the spot and identified the suspects with the help of CCTV footage from the bar. They immediately put up nakabandi in the area, and with the help of technical evidence tracked down Girish and Lokesh and arrested them.

