Bengaluru police crack murder case, arrest husband of victim

July 13, 2022 01:32 IST

The Kengeri police have cracked a recent case where the severely charred body of a woman was found in a deserted place in Visvesvaraya Layout.

Given the crime scene and that liquor bottles were found near the body, the police had initially suspected that the woman may have been sexually assaulted and killed. However, it has now turned out that she was murdered allegedly by her husband.

Searching for missing persons in the vicinity, the police identified the deceased as Nagina Khanum, a resident of Kengeri. Tracking down her family, the police got leads that Nagina Khanum was allegedly being harassed by her husband Mohammed Rafeeq, 29, a JCB driver, who had gone missing ever since Nagina Khanum had gone missing too.

The police tracked him down to Vijayapura district and he spilled the beans under sustained interrogation.

The police said Mohammed Rafeeq had suspected his wife’s fidelity and had been quarrelling with her and decided to kill her.

On the fateful day, Mohammed Rafeeq called his colleague Prajwal, 21, seeking his help to kill his wife and later called Nagina Khanum to the deserted place, said the police.

Nagina Khanum went to meet her husband when he allegedly hit her with an iron rod on her head, killed her, and then burnt her body after pouring petrol.

Later, he fled to Vijayapura and shaved his head to prevent detection. The police have now arrested Mohammed Rafeeq and Prajwal.