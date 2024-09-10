Bengaluru police crack down on drug peddlers, seize narcotics worth ₹2.9 crore

Continuing a crackdown on the drug menace, the anti-narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in the last one week arrested seven peddlers, including a female foreign national, and recovered synthetic drugs worth ₹2.9 crore from them.

A private firm employee from HSR Layout was allegedly caught red-handed while he had come to receive the drug consignment through international courier of the Indian postal service. The police recovered 999 LSD strips and 998 MDMA ecstasy pills worth ₹1.5 crore from him which he sourced through his friend in Belgium, said the police.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the NDPS Act at the HSR Layout police station and taken him into custody for further investigation to ascertain his network.

Earlier, the CCB officials raided a house in Vidyaranyapura and arrested a female foreign national and recovered 96.6 grams MDMA crystals worth ₹10 lakh from her.

The accused, according to the police, had come to the city on a business visa in 2019 and was arrested by the K.G. Nagar police in 2023 for a similar offence. She was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. After coming out on bail, the accused continued to peddle drugs. The police are further investigating to ascertain her source of drugs.

Meanwhile, the Byadarahalli police arrested a disc jockey involved in peddling hydro ganja in the city and recovered 2.7 kg of the drug worth ₹1.2 crore from him.

The accused Tounesh, according to the police, was caught red-handed while delivering the drugs to his clients near a college in Bydarahalli. The accused told the police that he used to source drugs from Thailand.

The drugs which were packed as chocolates, candies and other eatables were sent via flight to the accused. Tounesh reportedly told the police that he was running the drug peddling with the help of his friend from Kerala who is presently absconding.

