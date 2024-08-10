Bengaluru police crack ATM attempt theft case while inspecting house of murder accused

The Madanayakanahalli police who tracked down a murder accused within three hours of the incident, also cracked an ATM theft attempt case when they saw a T-shirt at the house of the accused on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, identified as Puneeth Nayak, was unemployed and living with his parents. According to the police, he had a tiff with Siddappa, his neighbour, over a trivial row on Friday morning. In a fit of rage, Puneeth allegedly attacked Siddappa with a machete, killing him on the spot, and fled.

The police, based on a complaint, tracked down the accused within three hours of the murder. While he was taken to his house to recover the weapon, the police found a T-shirt at the house. The police said that it matched the one that was caught on CCTV camera during a theft attempt at an ATM situated a few yards away from the accused’s house.

According to the police, the accused worked in a garment factory. He had allegedly barged into the ATM armed with a club and damaged the machine to break it open and steal the cash early on July 27. However, the alarm was activated and the accused fled. The entire incident was caught on camera. The police also recovered the club used by the accused from the house.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.