Bengaluru police crack ATM attempt theft case while inspecting house of murder accused

Published - August 10, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Madanayakanahalli police who tracked down a murder accused within three hours of the incident, also cracked an ATM theft attempt case when they saw a T-shirt at the house of the accused on Friday.

The accused, identified as Puneeth Nayak, was unemployed and living with his parents. According to the police, he had a tiff with Siddappa, his neighbour, over a trivial row on Friday morning. In a fit of rage, Puneeth allegedly attacked Siddappa with a machete, killing him on the spot, and fled.

The police, based on a complaint, tracked down the accused within three hours of the murder. While he was taken to his house to recover the weapon, the police found a T-shirt at the house. The police said that it matched the one that was caught on CCTV camera during a theft attempt at an ATM situated a few yards away from the accused’s house.

According to the police, the accused worked in a garment factory. He had allegedly barged into the ATM armed with a club and damaged the machine to break it open and steal the cash early on July 27. However, the alarm was activated and the accused fled. The entire incident was caught on camera. The police also recovered the club used by the accused from the house.

