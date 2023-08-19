Bengaluru Police Commissioner pledges zero tolerance towards escalating road rage incidents

August 19, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

As instances of road rage continue to escalate in Bengaluru, Police Commissioner B. Dayananda has asserted that these incidents are being met with a firm approach. He said that the police are taking strong action, including initiating rowdy sheets against troublemakers, enabling consistent tracking of their activities.

In a live chat on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Mr. Dayananda responded to a query by Navneet Singh regarding the escalating road rage cases. He said, “Incidents of road rage are being dealt with very sternly. Wherever such incidents are reported, the police have detected the cases and apprehended the culprits. Besides, rowdy sheets are being opened in police stations concerned on such hooligans so as to keep track of them. There is zero tolerance for road rage incidents in Bengaluru city. I appeal to citizens to dial #Namma112 in case they are caught up in such a situation. Be rest assured, we are just a call away.”

Srikanth, a participant in the chat, raised concerns about auto drivers and bikers who disregard lane discipline. He said, “Upon asking them, they act rudely, rashly, scold, or even react violently. When travelling with children in the vehicle, such incidents are unwelcome. What are your thoughts on this, and what actions are being taken?”

In response, Mr. Dayananda said, “Road user behaviour is a matter of habit and unfortunately our road users have not yet understood and inculcated the importance of lane discipline. We need to educate them and also enforce such violations more vigorously. We are at it.”

During the one-hour live chat session, social media users brought to his attention a range of concerns, encompassing topics such as encroachments on footpaths, reckless bike wheeling, the dissemination of false information on social media, instances of moral policing, unauthorised paying guest accommodation, cases of domestic violence, and inquiries about the police helpline, 112.

Mr. Dayananda emphasised the utilisation of the police helpline, 112, as a means to engage with law enforcement around the clock. He urged people to use this number to report any unlawful activities or to visit their nearby police stations. He said that citizens could meet him every fourth Saturday during the ‘Masika Janasamparka Divasa’ at predetermined locations. Furthermore, he mentioned that he would be hosting live sessions on social media every third Saturday to address public inquiries pertaining to policing matters.

