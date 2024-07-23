ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru police chief warns colleagues not to upload reels on unrelated issues while in uniform

Updated - July 23, 2024 10:54 am IST

Published - July 23, 2024 10:33 am IST - Bengaluru

Creating reels about unrelated topics while in uniform and uploading them on social media is against the discipline of the force

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda issued a circular stating that the image of the department — known for discipline, commitment and dedication — will be dented by reels by personnel on unrelated topics, on July 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Taking strong exception to police personnel misusing social media while on duty, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda has told personnel not to make reels and post them on social media while in uniform.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a circular issued on July 22, Mr. Dayananda said that the image of the department — known for discipline, commitment and dedication — will be dented by acts where police personnel are creating reels about unrelated topics while in uniform and uploading them on social media.

Creating reels in uniform not only amounts to indiscipline, but is also against the rules of the department, he warned.

He directed unit heads and divisional head of Bengaluru to put an end to such acts and take strict action in case of non-compliance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The social media unit of the Bengaluru police has also been asked to keep vigil and monitor such activities of police personnel on social media, and report the matter to seniors for further action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

bengaluru / police

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US