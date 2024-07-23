Taking strong exception to police personnel misusing social media while on duty, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda has told personnel not to make reels and post them on social media while in uniform.

In a circular issued on July 22, Mr. Dayananda said that the image of the department — known for discipline, commitment and dedication — will be dented by acts where police personnel are creating reels about unrelated topics while in uniform and uploading them on social media.

Creating reels in uniform not only amounts to indiscipline, but is also against the rules of the department, he warned.

He directed unit heads and divisional head of Bengaluru to put an end to such acts and take strict action in case of non-compliance.

The social media unit of the Bengaluru police has also been asked to keep vigil and monitor such activities of police personnel on social media, and report the matter to seniors for further action.