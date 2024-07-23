GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru police chief warns colleagues not to upload reels on unrelated issues while in uniform

Creating reels about unrelated topics while in uniform and uploading them on social media is against the discipline of the force

Updated - July 23, 2024 10:54 am IST

Published - July 23, 2024 10:33 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda issued a circular stating that the image of the department — known for discipline, commitment and dedication — will be dented by reels by personnel on unrelated topics, on July 22, 2024.

Taking strong exception to police personnel misusing social media while on duty, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda has told personnel not to make reels and post them on social media while in uniform.

In a circular issued on July 22, Mr. Dayananda said that the image of the department — known for discipline, commitment and dedication — will be dented by acts where police personnel are creating reels about unrelated topics while in uniform and uploading them on social media.

Creating reels in uniform not only amounts to indiscipline, but is also against the rules of the department, he warned.

He directed unit heads and divisional head of Bengaluru to put an end to such acts and take strict action in case of non-compliance.

The social media unit of the Bengaluru police has also been asked to keep vigil and monitor such activities of police personnel on social media, and report the matter to seniors for further action.

