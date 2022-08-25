Bengaluru police bust two drug rings

The Bengaluru police busted two drug rings and recovered ₹95 lakh worth of narcotics 

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
August 25, 2022 19:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bengaluru police recovered ₹95 lakh worth of MDMA crystals.

The Bengaluru police busted two drug rings and recovered ₹95 lakh worth of narcotics. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a tip-off, the Banaswadi police arrested a person selling narcotics to students in HBR Layout and recovered 700 grams of MDMA crystals, worth ₹35 lakh, from him. The arrested has been identified as Munafiz alias Tony, 26, hailing from Kerala.

According to the police, Munafiz went to Dubai in 2018 to work as a salesman in a mall and was arrested for peddling drugs. He spent three years and eight months in a Dubai prison and was recently deported to India.

He took a flat on rent in HBR Layout and resorted to peddling narcotics again, police investigation has now revealed. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In another case, sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided and busted a narcotics ring run by three Nigerian nationals, who were illegally overstaying, and recovered ₹60 lakh worth of MDMA crystals.

The three accused were active in and around Hennur, selling narcotics to students and techies, who made up their regular customer base.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Of the three, one of them was arrested in a narcotics case by the Amruthahalli police in 2021. He spent time in judicial custody in prison, came out on bail, and returned to peddling drugs, the police said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app