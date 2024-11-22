 />

Bengaluru police bust honey-trapping gang for extorting ₹2.25 crore from techie

According to the police, the victim met the accused woman at a gym in RT Nagar in 2021. They developed a friendship, which the gang later exploited. 

Published - November 22, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru have arrested a honey-trapping gang of three, including a woman, for allegedly extorting ₹2.25 crore from a software employee over the past three years.

According to the police, the victim met the accused woman at a gym in R.T. Nagar in 2021. They developed a friendship, which the gang later exploited. Claiming to possess a private photo of the victim, the gang began threatening him, stating that the image would be leaked to the public. Using this fear as leverage, they coerced the techie into paying them large sums of money.

The accused have been identified as Tabassum Begum, Anjem, and Abhishek, all natives of Udupi.

Over three years, the gang systematically extorted ₹2.25 crore from the victim. Unable to endure the harassment any longer, the victim recently approached the CCB police with a complaint, officials said.

Acting upon the complaint, the CCB police tracked down and arrested the three accused. Investigation is under way to uncover further details about the gang’s operations and any additional victims they may have targeted.

