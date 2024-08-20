Bengaluru police book FIR against rape victim, friend for rash driving

The Adugodi police have registered an FIR against a rape victim and her friend for driving a vehicle in an inebriated state and crashing into two autorickshaws on 80-feet road at Koramangala minutes before she walked away and took a lift from the rape-accused on August 18.

Based on a complaint by Ajaz A., autorickshaw driver from Bommanahalli, the Adugodi traffic police charged the rape victim and her male friend under Section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and under various sections of the IMA Act on August 18.

According to the complainant, the rape victim, who is the accused in this case, was driving the car from Bombay Adda pub at Koramangala towards Forum Mall through Mangala Junction on 80-feet road around 11.30 p.m.

According to the police, during a bid to take a U-turn, she crashed into parked autorickshaws, and sped away.

The drivers chased the car and stopped it near Forum Mall. The accused and her male friend got down, and allegedly started walking away despite the autorickshaw drivers demanding compensation for the damage.

Passers-by gathered at the spot. Police arrived at the spot and seized the car that had been abandoned by the duo.

According to the complaint by Ajaz, two autorickshaws were damaged in the accident, along with the car.

The woman, who was found standing on the roadside, then came across Mukeshwaran who allegedly offered to drop her. He allegedly took the woman to an isolated place and raped her before fleeing from the spot when her friend came searching for her.

The police have recorded the statement of the male friend. They are awaiting to question the rape survivor who is recovering in a hospital, a police officer said.