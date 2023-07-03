July 03, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Bengaluru East Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) Police have booked 15 loan apps for hacking into a mobile phone of a borrower, and morphing pictures stolen from the cell phone.

The police have booked Easy Money Loan App, Salarypls, Easy Loan, Cash Me, Pocket Me, Get Rupee, Incash, Money, Rainbow Money, Magic Loan, Homecash Delhi Credit, Shinny Loan, Goo Money, Cool Rupee Ltra and Naan Rupee Loan.

The complainant had taken loans from these apps, which were repaid. Despite this, according to the FIR registered on June 22, the operators of the apps hacked into the mobile phone, took Aadhaar, PAN details, morphed pictures of the user in compromising positions, and forwarded the pictures to his family and friends.

In the complaint, the 43-year-old businessman said he borrowed ₹1,50,000 from 15 different apps on May 2. He repaid the money, including interest, to Unified Payments Interface (UPI) IDs sent by these applications on WhatsApp number. He repaid about ₹2,60,000 on June 6, including interest.

After he returned the money, he received some picture of him in compromising positions, which were allegedly doctored, and the same were sent to his friends and family members. The operators of the apps had allegedly hacked into his mobile phone, accessed every detail, including details of PAN and Aadhaar. The hackers allegedly stole his pictures and altered them in a bid to extort money.

The photos were sent to several contact numbers of the businessman from 8 different WhatsApp numbers. These contact numbers were also allegedly stolen by the hackers.

The businessman learnt about the hack, after one of his relatives informed him about the photos.

The cyber criminals sent messages abusing the businessman, along with the photographs, to allegedly defame him, the police said.

The police added that these apps may not be genuine, and borrowing money from loan apps is always unsafe and invites trouble. The police are investigating these apps. Most of the time, the operators of these apps are based out of places where Bengaluru police do not have jurisdiction.