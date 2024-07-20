ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru police arrest two women from Oji Kuppam gang who used to target women on crowded buses 

Published - July 20, 2024 01:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested two women from the notorious Oji Kuppam gang of robbers and dacoits who have multiple cases against them in the city.

According to the police, the two women used to board crowded Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses, divert the attention of women and steal their gold ornaments. The police have recovered gold ornaments weighing 899 grams worth over ₹80 lakh from the arrested duo.

Probing a case where a woman travelling on a BMTC bus from K.R. Puram lost 156 grams of gold ornaments, the city police analysed footage from multiple CCTV cameras and tracked down the two women to a lodge at Gandhinagar. They were from the Oji Kuppam gang. While police said they recovered 44 grams of stolen gold jewellery from the houses of the two women, they also recovered 855 grams of gold ornaments the duo had pledged at a private bank in Tirupathur district of Tamil Nadu.

With the arrest of the duo, the city police have claimed to have cracked eight recent cases of theft of gold ornaments reported from BMTC buses. These include four cases in K.R. Puram police station limits, two in Mahadevapura, and one each in Yeshwantpur and Ramamurthynagar police station limits. 

