Bengaluru police arrest six people in rowdy murder case

March 11, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The West Division police on Monday arrested a gang of six persons allegedly involved in the murder of Shiva alias Sharath alias Vatte, 35, at Anjanappa garden on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Chandrasekhar, Shekhar, Manikantha, Kiran Chinnappa, Stephen, and Simbu.

According to the police, the accused and Shiva were from the same area. Shiva was involved in many criminal cases and allegedly used to harass roadside vendors to extort money and also allegedly harassed and humiliated the accused to dominate the area.

Unable to bear his harassment, the accused ganged up with Stephen, who had recently come out on bail in former councillor Rekha Kadiresh’s murder case .

As per the plan, the accused, armed with weapons, attacked Shiva and killed him on the spot before fleeing, said the police.

The Cottonpet police pressed the dog squad into service, which gave a vital clue. The police corroborated the clue with the CCTV camera footage from in and around the area before zeroing in on the accused, said an officer.

