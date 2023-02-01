ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru police arrest prime accused in passport racket

February 01, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing its investigation into a passport racket busted last November, officials pinned down another prime accused who was on the run since the racket, where fake documents were used to procure genuine passports for fugitives, came to light. 

The accused, identified as Shibu, hailing from Gujarat, was working in Bengaluru, having links with many touts in Sri Lanka to find clients for him, said the police.

The accused was working as a chef in a hotel in France for a few years where he got in touch with many Sri Lankan nationals.

After he returned to Bengaluru, he started to get people from Sri Lanka through his network who would come to India through the porous sea borders.

The accused would then get them Aadhaar, school certificates, driving licences, and other documents through fraudulent means, and based on them, applied for the passport.

The accused and his associates had even roped in two policemen who came for passport verification and bribed them to get the approval. The two policemen were suspended. 

The accused would charge ₹45,000 per passport and is said to have helped get around 50 such passports so far, said the police.

Many Sri Lankan nationals and even people with criminal backgrounds were beneficiaries who would buy the passport to go to West Asia or to escape from the police, an officer said.

Based on the information provided by Ameen Seth, arrested earlier, the police tracked down Shibu and arrested him. The police are now on the lookout for another accused who is on the run.

