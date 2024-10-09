Bengaluru police arrest man on charge of stealing gold ornaments

ADVERTISEMENT

The Halasuru Gate police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing gold ornaments and seized gold materials and bars from him.

The police started investigating after a jewellery shop owner filed a complaint saying that a person approached him claiming to polish gold. Believing him, the owner gave gold for polishing.

However, the man disappeared and went incommunicado. The police who launched a probe into the theft and cheating case found that the accused was residing in a village at Rajasthan.

The police arrested the accused from his residence and seized 384 grams of gold articles and bars. The police also seized ₹10 lakh in cash from the accused. The total value of the seized articles is estimated to be ₹38 lakh. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

