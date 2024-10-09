GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru police arrest man on charge of stealing gold ornaments

Published - October 09, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Halasuru Gate police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing gold ornaments and seized gold materials and bars from him. 

The police started investigating after a jewellery shop owner filed a complaint saying that a person approached him claiming to polish gold. Believing him, the owner gave gold for polishing. 

However, the man disappeared and went incommunicado. The police who launched a probe into the theft and cheating case found that the accused was residing in a village at Rajasthan. 

The police arrested the accused from his residence and seized 384 grams of gold articles and bars. The police also seized ₹10 lakh in cash from the accused. The total value of the seized articles is estimated to be ₹38 lakh. The accused has been sent to judicial custody. 

Published - October 09, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.