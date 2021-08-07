Bengaluru police arrest kingpin of hashish oil supply, recover 15 kg of drug

Police had been on the lookout for him since February 2020

The city police have busted one of the kingpins of the supply of hashish oil, a cannabis concentrate, in the city and recovered 15 kg of the drug. This is the largest haul of this particular narcotic in the State till date.

Nabaran Chakma, 31, a BCA dropout hailing from Assam, was arrested at a flat in Hennur on Friday morning. The police had been trying to apprehend him for the past year and a half.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) had unearthed a narcotics ring in Ramamurthy Nagar and arrested Sinto Thomas, 35, hailing from Kerala, and recovered 4.3 kg of hashish oil in February 2020. His interrogation revealed that he was only a sub-dealer, who bought narcotics from one Chakma.

However, all efforts to identify and nab Chakma had failed over the past year and a half. Sustained investigation led to a breakthrough on Friday morning. The police recovered 15 kg of hashish oil and thousands of small bottles of 10 gram and 5 gram capacity each. Much in demand in the city recently, at a conservative estimate, hashish oil costs between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000 for 10 grams.

“Unlike ganja or other synthetic drugs, the market for hashish oil is niche. Chakma is one of the main suppliers to several sub-dealers in the city,” a senior CCB official said. The police have also arrested three of his main sub-dealers through whom he was targeting customers, mainly techies and students, in the city. The arrested are Mobin Babu from Andhra Pradesh, Roland Rodney, a dog breeder from the city, and Tarun Kumar Lalchand, also from the city. From the four arrested, the police have recovered 11 kg of ganja, 530 grams of charas, and four hydro ganja plants, apart from a large cache of hashish oil, totalling an estimated worth of ₹6 crore.

According to preliminary investigation, Chakma used to source hashish oil mainly from the Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam belt of Andhra Pradesh, a well-known source of narcotics into the city. He also used to stay in apartments and changed houses often to escape detection, sources said.

Other arrests

The city police have also unearthed two other narcotics rings, in two separate, unrelated cases. The Commercial Street police arrested a lorry driver named Sameen, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, who was procuring ganja from his State and selling it here. They recovered 8 kg of ganja worth ₹2 lakh.

In another case, CCB sleuths from the Narcotics Wing arrested a Nigerian man, Onyeka Emmanuel James, 31, from Baiyappanahalli, who was staying illegally while peddling drugs on Thursday. The police recovered 25 Ecstasy pills and 13 LSD strips worth ₹5 lakh.