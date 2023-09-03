Bengaluru police arrest hotel employee in Chennai for blackmailing former female colleague with private videos

September 03, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The South-East Division cyber crime police recently arrested a 26-year-old hotel employee in Chennai on the charge of blackmailing a former female colleague with private videos demanding sexual favours.

The accused has been identified as Amar Hussain Faisal, a native of Darrang district in Assam. He used to work in a hotel in Bengaluru, but now worked in Chennai.

According to the police, the accused, while working in Bengaluru, had a relationship with his colleague for six months and broke up with her before returning to Assam. The accused then came to Chennai and started a job there, and then began to blackmail the victim with private videos demanding sexual favours.

He even opened three social media accounts in her name and uploaded her private pictures and threatened her that he would upload videos of their private moments, said the police.

The victim approached the police seeking help and the police formed a special team and asked her to follow the instructions of the accused.

According to the police, the accused had blackmailed the victim into coming to Chennai and even sent a vehicle to pick her up at the bus stand in Chennai. The accused had even asked the victim to make a video call and talk to him after reaching the bus stand to ensure she was travelling alone.

However, the police caught him while he was boarding a taxi a few yards away from where the victim boarded the vehicle sent to pick her up.

The police have booked the accused for blackmail, outraging the modesty of a woman, and also under various sections of the IT Act, 2000 and are further investigating to ascertain whether the accused was involved in similar crimes with others as well.

C.K. Baba, DCP (South-East Division), Bengaluru, advised people not to comply with any blackmailers and report the matter to the police and seek help.

