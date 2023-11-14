Bengaluru police arrest domestic help on charge of theft 

November 14, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 53-year-old domestic help was arrested by the Kamakshipalya police on Tuesday for allegedly stealing gold ornaments.

According to a press release by the police, the help, identified as Lakshmamma aka Munilakshmamma, had allegedly stolen gold worth ₹20 lakh.

Ranjita, 38, the complainant, alleged that the gold ornaments kept inside a cupboard was missing when she opened the cupboard to take a gold chain to return the ornament to her father-in-law.

Ranjita suspected the involvement of her help. The police said they had recovered 374 grams of gold ornaments from the domestic help. While she was detained for inquiry on November 7, she was arrested on Tuesday.

