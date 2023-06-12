Bengaluru police arrest Chickpete vendor for harassing YouTube vlogger from the Netherlands

June 12, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Taking swift action, the City Market police on Monday, June 12, arrested a street vendor for misbehaving with a Netherlands-based YouTuber, who was recording a video of the busy street for his channel.

The victim, Pedro Mota, was passing through the busy Chickpete street talking about the area when the accused, identified as Navab Hayath Sharif, a vendor, confronted him. Mr. Sharif misbehaved and objected to his video being recorded. Mr. Mota tried to reason with Mr. Sharif, but the latter became aggressive and tried to snatch his camera. Mr. Mota managed to escape from the scene. However, the video of the incident went viral later.

Based on a tweet by netizen Mudassir Ahmed, who cited harassment to foreign tourists by the vendor, Lakshman Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West division, directed the police to take legal action.

Following the Twitter complaint, the City Market police tracked down Mr. Sharif and arrested him under section 92 (punishment of certain street offences and nuisance) of the Karnataka Police Act.

