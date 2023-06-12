HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru police arrest Chickpete vendor for harassing YouTube vlogger from the Netherlands

The accused, a vendor in Chickpete, misbehaved and objected to his video being recorded by Pedro Mota, the YouTuber

June 12, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A screebgrab of the viral video where Netherlands YouTuber Pedro Mota is being harassed by a vendor at Chickpete street in Bengaluru.

A screebgrab of the viral video where Netherlands YouTuber Pedro Mota is being harassed by a vendor at Chickpete street in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Taking swift action, the City Market police on Monday, June 12, arrested a street vendor for misbehaving with a Netherlands-based YouTuber, who was recording a video of the busy street for his channel.

The victim, Pedro Mota, was passing through the busy Chickpete street talking about the area when the accused, identified as Navab Hayath Sharif, a vendor, confronted him. Mr. Sharif misbehaved and objected to his video being recorded. Mr. Mota tried to reason with Mr. Sharif, but the latter became aggressive and tried to snatch his camera. Mr. Mota managed to escape from the scene. However, the video of the incident went viral later.

Based on a tweet by netizen Mudassir Ahmed, who cited harassment to foreign tourists by the vendor, Lakshman Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West division, directed the police to take legal action.

Following the Twitter complaint, the City Market police tracked down Mr. Sharif and arrested him under section 92 (punishment of certain street offences and nuisance) of the Karnataka Police Act.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.