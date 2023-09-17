Bengaluru police arrest alleged drug-peddler who roamed city in autorickshaw supplying narcotics

September 17, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Viveknagar police have arrested a 23-year-old alleged drug-peddler, who hired an autorickshaw to move around and supply drugs to his customers in brown packets.

The accused, Praveen, a resident of Koramangala, was allegedly an addict-turned-peddler, who used to purchase drugs from his contacts in Odisha and supply it to his customers in the city.

The accused told the police that he would go to the railway station regularly to pick up the drug consignment.

The accused would hire an autorickshaw, carry brown paper covers and supply them to his customers in and around the city.

The autorickshaw drivers were unaware of his activities and took him around the city, a police officer said.

However, based on a tip-off, from one of his customers, the police arrested Praveen and recovered 20.2 kilos of marijuana along with two trolley bags and 52 brown paper covers from him, with a total worth ₹12 lakh.

The accused has been booked under the NDPS Act, 1985 and taken into custody for further investigation and to ascertain his network.

