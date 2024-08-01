Bengaluru police allegedly evict migrant labourers branding them illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

As many as 70 families of migrant labourers living in rented houses in S. Bingipura in Bannerghatta were displaced as the Bannerghatta police allegedly demolished some of their houses and disconnected the power line as part of an eviction drive on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were allegedly branded illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, even as they claimed they were from West Bengal.

As many as 400 daily wage labourers, mostly working in waste segregation, hailing from West Bengal, are now running from pillar to post with their grievances. They have now filed a complaint with the State police chief.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the complaint filed on Thursday, the victims said that the jurisdictional Bannerghatta police came to their colony with earthmovers and demolished six houses alleging that they were illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. The police also disconnected the power supply to the houses before demolishing them.

The complaint also alleged that the police threatened them with dire consequences if they protested.

“We have all the required documents to prove that we are from West Bengal and tried to reason with the police. But they were in no mood to listen and wanted to demolish the houses in a jiffy”, a resident said. He said they had paid the rent for the land and built their sheds, which were now destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The demolition drive is illegal and violates several High Court and Supreme Court rulings,” said R. Kaleemulla, city-based activist and member of Swaraj Abhiyan.

The complaint also stated that the demolition drive was launched following a news report by a Kannada news channel accusing the residents of being illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. The residents said they had also brought the issue to the notice of the West Bengal government.

The group demanded strict action against the errant police officials who carried out the drive along with a news channel which recorded the incident and aired the wrong news inciting police action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.