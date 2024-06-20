Bengaluru pilgrims buried in Mecca after death due to heat wave

Two pilgrims from Bengaluru, Ruksana Kausar (69) and Mohammed Ilyas (54), were among the hundreds of people who died in Mecca, the holy city in Saudi Arabia, after suffering dehydration and heat stroke on June 18. They were also buried there as per the protocol that exists between the Indian and Saudi Arabian governments after informing the family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Kausar was a resident of R.T. Nagar, Ilyas stayed in Fraser Town. “The tragedy occurred when the pilgrims were taking part in the Ramy al-Jamarat (stoning of the devil) ritual at Mina Valley, located on the outskirts of Mecca. Kausar’s husband was there and I had spoken to him before the burial,” informed S. Sarfaraz Khan, Executive Officer of the Karnataka State Haj Committee.

He added that the victims had ventured out in the heat despite the Saudi government authorities warning them not to step out between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. While some alleged that the facilities at Mecca during the Haj pilgrimage were not up to the mark, Mr. Khan said that it was not the case. “The Saudi government had provided all the facilities just the way they do every year. But the victims died as they stepped out when the temperature was extreme.”

A total of 10,300 pilgrims had gone to Mecca this year for Haj pilgrimage. However, the casualties were not exceptional this year. “Every year, there have been one or two casualties due to stress, heart problems and other age-related issues. Last year, one person died even before leaving after suffering a heart attack. Unfortunately, this year, the victims died due to weather-related issues,” Mr. Khan said.

He also said the pilgrims are always trained on the protocols they have to follow during the pilgrimage before they leave. “They also undergo a medical check-up,” the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.