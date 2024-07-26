GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru PG accommodation murder: Probe teams reach Bhopal in search of killer

Published - July 26, 2024 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Kruthi Kumari

Kruthi Kumari

Police teams have now reached Bhopal in search of Abhishek, the alleged killer of a 24-year-old private firm employee at a paying guest accommodation in Koramangala on July 23.

Abhishek allegedly barged into the facility, stabbed Kruthi Kumari multiple times and fled from the scene. The CCTV footage of the ghastly crime, which reached media channels on Friday, shows the man stabbing her repeatedly, even as she screams for help.

Multiple women and other residents, are seen scared and approaching the deceased only after the accused fled from the scene.

Police investigations have revealed that Abhishek was in a relationship with Kruthi Kumari’s roommate, and they recently had a fight. The roommate had broken up with Abhishek, over which he was upset. The police said Abhishek had come to the PG to meet his girlfriend, but she was not there. However, he was upset with Kruthi Kumari, blaming her for her roommate breaking up with him, and stabbed her to death, the police said.

