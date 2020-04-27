Bengaluru: patient ends life in COVID-19 ward

Patient number 466, a 50-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Bengaluru, who was being treated in the COVID-19 ICU ward on the sixth floor at the Emergency and Trauma Care Centre in Victoria Hospital ended his life on Monday morning.
Sources in the hospital said the patient, who had suffered renal failure and was on dialysis, was depressed after the death of patient number 465 in the ICU ward on Sunday.
(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani helpline at 104 for help.)
