Bengaluru

Bengaluru: patient ends life in COVID-19 ward

Patient number 466, a 50-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Bengaluru, who was being treated in the COVID-19 ICU ward on the sixth floor at the Emergency and Trauma Care Centre in Victoria Hospital ended his life on Monday morning.

Sources in the hospital said the patient, who had suffered renal failure and was on dialysis, was depressed after the death of patient number 465 in the ICU ward on Sunday.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani helpline at 104 for help.)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2020 11:00:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-patient-ends-life-in-covid-19-ward/article31441997.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY