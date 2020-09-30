Bengaluru once again tops the country in cyber crime

30 September 2020 23:05 IST

City records the highest number of attempt to murder and kidnap cases

Cyber crime remains a problem for citizens and the police. In keeping with a nearly decade-long trend, Bengaluru once again recorded the maximum number of cyber crime cases – 10,668 in 2019 – among all the metros in India.

Crimes in Bengaluru seem to have followed trends observed in previous years, with the city recording the third highest number of crimes in most categories after Delhi and Mumbai. The crime rate in Bengaluru for the year 2019 saw a marginal increase when compared to 2018, as per data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

While the crime rate was 470.4 per lakh of population in 2018, it went up to 492.5 for 2019. The number of cases registered has also seen a slight increase.

Second highest number of murders

The city recorded the second-highest number of murders (210), behind Delhi. The country’s capital recorded 505 murders last year.

A senior police official said that of the 210 murder victims in Bengaluru, 106 were killed because of personal enmity, six were for gain and one was related to gang wars.

Bengaluru tops the nation in attempt to murder and kidnap cases. Among 1,073 kidnap cases, most were related to minors’ elopement, police said. The city reported 35 kidnappings for ransom, highest for any metro city in the country.

The city has the third-highest robbery cases.

There was a slight increase in crimes against women from 84.4 per lakh population in 2018 to 85.9 in 2019. There were143 rape cases and 40 dowry deaths in Bengaluru in 2019.