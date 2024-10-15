Bengaluru officegoers struggle in the rains, many choose to work from home

As consistent rains flooded several roads in Bengaluru, officegoers found their commute a tougher-than-usual ordeal on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

While it took several hours for many to cover a few kilometres, others found it hard to find rides on auto/cab aggregators. Those who had flexible work policies made use of it and decided to stay home.

“I had to go to the workplace due to office mandate. It took me an hour to cover 3.5 km to office,” says Praveen (name changed) who works with a major IT services provider in Electronics City.

“Walking or even crawling would have gotten me there faster,” he quips.

According to him, although the roads in the area saw no flooding, more commuters chose to take out their cars, adding to the congestion on small roads and near traffic signals.

ORR woes

One of the worst hit areas was the Outer Ring Road. Commuting isn’t easy on a normal day in the area and a rain can make the roads a nightmare, notes the officegoers here. Tuesday (October 15, 2024) was no different.

Meera (name changed), an engineer who works with an MNC on ORR, had to make her way to the office wading through water.

“We face difficulties every day while commuting to work. Today being exceptionally difficult was the only difference. There was flooding, and traffic was hardly moving,” she said.

Kartik, who works in one of the GCCs along ORR, decided to work from home after finding himself in a feet-high water on HAL Road previously on a rainy day.

“We work from the office three days a week. Today, the entire team of five in Bengaluru decided to work from home considering the anticipated increase in traffic due to rains,” he said.

“Office offers pick up and drop from nodal points, but rains make it difficult to wait there, especially if there’s no shade. On top of that, roads are uneven, and water logging makes commuting challenging for two-wheeler drivers,” he added.

No cabs available, public transport crawls

Santhosh Shetty, who resides in Sanjay Nagar and works at a manufacturing company in Rajaji Nagar, struggled with finding a ride to the office.

“I had given my two-wheeler for servicing. So, I had to look for a cab, but nothing was available for about half an hour,” said Mr. Shetty who finally managed to find a ride at a high price on one of the aggregator platforms.

Nirmal Jacob, who works at an electrical manufacturing company, took about 2.5 hours to commute from Hoskote to Millers Road by public transport.

“Bus from Katamnallur to Tin Factory took about 1.5 hours. From there, taking a metro and then a rickshaw took about 1 hour,” he said.

Employer gestures

While Kartik’s employer, by noon, issued a circular announcing remote work for two days for its employees in Bengaluru, most companies in the city are yet to make such announcements. However, the hybrid work policy of many IT companies was availed by several employees to stay back at home.

“Our CEO offered us a drop and also asked everyone to leave early,” said Sivaprasad who works at Avanti Finance Pvt Ltd near New Thippasandra.

A spokesperon from The Outer Ring Road Companies Association said that the police department is working with the companies and associations to give the right advisories to people and ease out the traffic.

“We are yet to learn of any companies offering work from home. Employees themselves are choosing to stay back at home and work,” he said.

