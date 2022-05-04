Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch to be opened in July

The first package of the Bengaluru–Mysuru expressway corridor from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta will be thrown open to motorists by July, Member of Parliament from Mysuru Pratap Simha has said.

In a video released on social media, Mr. Simha said that all the major works, including the 4.5-km flyover after Rajarajeshwari Medical College and 8-km Bidadi bypass, are at an advanced stage of completion. The first toll gate will come up at Kaniminike for motorists travelling from Bengaluru to Mysuru. At the toll gate, 11 booths, including VIP lanes, will be operational for smooth flow of traffic.

The MP said that the expressway work was taken up in two packages; the first package is from Bengaluru to Niadaghatta for a stretch of 56 km, and Nidagatta to Mysuru of 61 km. He has also said that the commitment given to open the entire stretch by Dasara will be delivered and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expressway.

Last month, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had said that once the expressway is opened, the travel time between the two destinations will be reduced to 75 minutes. Motorists will get a 10-lane road on a stretch of 117 km from Bengaluru to Mysuru. The project is being implemented at cost of ₹8,350 crore. The project has multiple structures, such as an 8-km-long elevated corridor, nine major bridges, 42 minor bridges, four railway over bridges, and five bypasses.