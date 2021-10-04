Bengaluru needs world class infrastructure, services: CM

Inaugurates 650-metre-long two-way integrated flyover at Shivanagar

Bengaluru is an internationally acclaimed city, which needs world class infrastructure and services. Karnataka government is committed to providing world class infrastructure and services, and is open to implementing best practices of the world in Bengaluru, stated Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after inaugurating the 650-metre-long two-way integrated flyover at 1st Main Road and 8th Main Road, Shivanagar, on October 4.

West of Chord Road is one the city’s main arterial roads that connects prominent State highways – Tumakuru Road and Mysuru Road. The Shivanagar flyover has been constructed at a cost of ₹71.98 crore under the Chief Minister’s Nagarothana Scheme. The flyover will connect Tumakuru Road and Mysuru Road, and will enable vehicular movement sans any signal between Shivanagar and Yeshwantpur.

“The earlier plan was to have an underpass instead of a flyover. However, that would have compounded traffic issues for residents of surrounding localities. Upon their request, the underpass was scrapped and a flyover was constructed,” he said.

For seamless movement of traffic from Mysore Soap Factory to Mysuru Road, another grade separator is being constructed at Basaveshwara Junction and 72nd Cross. However, Minister V. Somanna and former minister S. Suresh Kumar urged Mr. Bommai to go in for a bi-directional flyover. The Chief Minister directed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta to prepare a project proposal and submit it to the government for approval.

“Administration should be cognisant of people’s problems. Governance should be people friendly. With the city limits and population increasing, town planning needs a paradigm shift, for which integrated and coordinated development is essential,” he said and added that citizens should participate and cooperate with the civic body.

Stating that the government would soon launch an app using which all services could be accessed, he said the government was committed to developing Bengaluru.

Former minister and Rajajinagar MLA S. Suresh Kumar said construction of the flyover was delayed. “Construction began after many challenges. It was supposed to be an underpass and 20% work had been completed. But, local citizens wanted a flyover. Work was taken up after one-and-a-half years. Outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic further delayed completion of the project,” he pointed out.

He said Mr. Bommai had given permission for underground cabling of high-tension wires in Shivanagar, apart from developing a park in 6.5 acres of land belonging to KPTCL.

Stating that the government had announced a ₹6,000 crore package for development of Bengaluru, Minister V. Somanna said a lot of work had already been taken up. “This is evident in the rain-related damages reported. The city received heavy rains for nearly two hours on October 3, but the extent of flooding has been less compared to previous years,” he said, appreciating the works taken up during the tenure of former chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa and now under Mr. Bommai.

MPs P. C. Mohan and L. Hanumanthaiah, Minister K. Gopalaiah, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and senior civic officials were present.