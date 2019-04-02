‘Bengaluru needs mobility; there is a need to de-congest the city’

Bengaluru

02 April 2019

The IT corridor pays a lot of taxes but there is no development along that stretch, says coalition candidate for Bengaluru Central constituency

Rizwan Arshad, the Congress candidate for Member of Parliament, will be facing off against P.C. Mohan (BJP), incumbent MP, for the Bengaluru Central constituency. The 39-year old NSUI leader, who is among the younger faces in the Lok Sabha elections, had lost to Mr. Mohan, a two-time MP, in the 2014 elections. This time around, he believes that “people are ready for change.”

Mr. Arshad expressed support for the controversial elevated flyover project, but was quick to add that there was a need for wider consultation from citizens.

You are pitted against a candidate who has been elected twice. How hard is your road ahead?

Although he has won the elections two consecutive times, he has not delivered on his promises. People want change. Also, this time, I am the candidate from not just the Congress but the JD(S) too as it has decided to support us.

What will be your priorities if you are elected as MP?

I promise to be a vocal voice for Bengaluru city. The basic issues that need to be addressed are traffic, water, basic development and infrastructure. The IT corridor pays a lot of taxes but there is no development along that stretch. We need to bring in new projects and investments to the city. I promise to be a catalyst between the Union and State governments. I also feel that Bengaluru needs mobility and there is a need to de-congest the city.

Why have political parties not fielded too many candidates below the age of 40?

Politics has become a complex process and we are in an extremely polarised situation in the country. It has become about money and muscle power. Parties want to field candidates who can win an election. But our party president Rahul Gandhi wants more youngsters to get into politics.

Not too many Muslim candidates have been given tickets to contest the elections. Is there resentment among the community?

Social justice and inclusion are balancing factors in society. I agree that not many from minority communities are getting opportunities. Things will change for the better, but there is no resentment among the community.