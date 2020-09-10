‘Bengaluru needs an exclusive legislation’

Strongly defending the need for an exclusive legislation to handle the challenges being faced by Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said further measures regarding the BBMP Bill would be taken as soon as the joint select committee gives its clearance.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he maintained that it was not possible to administer the city effectively with the Karnataka Municipal Act as the requirements and challenges of Bengaluru city were completely different from those of other cities especially because of the fact that it was a fast-growing city.He said discussions in this regard were being carried out with various stakeholders to get their support for the proposed legislation.