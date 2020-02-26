Bengaluru needs a film city, Yash tells CM

“The number of films being produced in Kannada has grown leaps and bounds; over 400 films were produced this year. There is hope that there will be improvement in its quality also,” said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, while inaugurating the 12th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival in the city on Wednesday.

He spoke about the importance of the 1970s, which was considered the golden age of Kannada cinema. “It was then that legendary film-maker Satyajit Ray said he saw the future of Indian cinema in Kannada. I hope that the golden age returns to Kannada cinema,” Mr. Yediyurappa said. He highlighted the role of international cinema in film festivals, which he hoped would provide exposure to artistes here.

Actor Yash, a guest of honour at the event, requested the Chief Minister to get the industry a film city in Bengaluru. “We are now forced to go to other cities to work on our films. There is exceptional talent here, but it needs to be encouraged and empowered. The city, today, is known for its quality of talent in software development because parents see it as a career of good prospects and there is an ecosystem for education in the field. A film city has been in the talks for decades now. Please get us a film city and a film institute of world standard and we will assure you the golden age of Kannada cinema will be back,” he said. Senior multilingual actor Jayaprada, playback singer Sonu Nigam and producer Boney Kapoor were other guests of honour.

Sunil Puranik, chairperson, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, organiser of the festival, placed a wishlist before Mr. Yediyurappa before the upcoming State Budget. “There is a need to establish an archive for Kannada films apart from film museums at major tourist attractions in the State. Several film technicians and workers are suffering with no income to fall back on in their old age. I request the CM to institute a pension scheme for the industry,” he said. The CM said he had discussed it with stakeholders and he would do whatever is possible.

The festival will screen over 220 films from 60 countries from Thursday at Orion Mall, Rajajinagar, and three other venues in the city. The highlights include retrospectives of actor Anant Nag and Russian auteur Andrei Tarkovsky. Films with the theme ”Indian classical music tradition” will also be screened.