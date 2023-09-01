Bengaluru Namma Metro conducts load testing with sandbags to simulate full passenger capacity on Kengeri-Challaghatta stretch

September 01, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

As commuters eagerly anticipate the full extension of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Purple Line, spanning from Challaghatta to Kadugodi (Whitefield), the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on September 1, completed an important five-day load test on the steel girder situated above the Nice Road segment within the Kengeri-Challaghatta stretch.

BMRCL officials said on Friday that the tests have been successful as a total of 2,827 sandbags — weighing 30 kg each — were placed between the tracks and plinth beam. Additionally, 621 bags were distributed across three cars in two trains to simulate full passenger capacity in order to ensure structural stability.

Last month, the BMRCL completed the load test of the Open Web Girder (OWG), which was launched above the track of the Indian Railways between Baiyappanahalli and Benniganahalli metro stations.

“Load testing is one of the important requirements to clear the test of the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). After the load test on the Kengeri-Challaghatta metro stretch, CMRS is expected to inspect both stretches — Baiyappanahalli-Krishnarajapura line and Kengeri-Challaghatta line by mid-September,” a senior BMRCL official said.

September end inauguration likely

In his Independence Day speech on August 15, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the eagerly anticipated inauguration of the extended Purple Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru — from Challaghatta to Kadugodi (Whitefield) — will happen in September 2023.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had said, “At present, the total stretch of metro train network in Bengaluru is 69.66 km. About 6.1 lakh passengers are using the metro train facilities daily. By September 2023, the Baiyappanahalli-Krishnarajapura line and Kengeri-Challaghatta line expansion will be ready.”

Previously, the BMRCL had set an August-end deadline to complete the works on the missing 2 km Baiyappanahalli-Krishnarajapura segment. BMRCL officials said that after CMRS inspection, it is likely that both stretches will be opened for commercial operation by September end.