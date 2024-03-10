Bengaluru-Mysuru highway: Gadkari assures approval of underpasses and foot overbridges in 15 days

March 10, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday (March 10) assured that underpasses and foot overbridges will be approved and work on improving entry and exit points on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway will be cleared in the next 15 days.

Addressing the gathering at a function organised to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 22 national highway projects, totalling 268 km with an investment of ₹4,036 crore in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Gadkari referred to the representations he received from Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on the infrastructure improvement works on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

“I assure you that the approval for the underpass, foot overbridges and entry and exit points will be given in 15 days,” he said. Mr. Gadkari also said the foot overbridges would be senior citizen and disabled-friendly with the installation of lifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Mr. Simha said the Centre has sanctioned ₹1,200 crore for underpasses, foot overbridges and improvement of entry and exit points on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

Mr. Gadkari also said the government had approved a total of 16 ropeways in Karnataka, which will be built at a total cost of ₹5,000 crore. The projects approved by the Centre include not only Kodachadri Hills, Anjanadri Hills and Madhugiri Hills but also Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

Recalling his visit to Chamundi Hills, Mr. Gadkari said the ropeway project for Chamundi Hills in Mysuru would be 1.4 km long and will be built at a cost of ₹ 114 crore.

Reacting to the demands for peripheral ring roads for Mysuru and Hassan, Mr Gadkari said the Centre will approve the projects soon after the State Government gives an undertaking to bear 50 per cent of the land acquisition cost.

He also assured that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will soon be ordered on the six-laning of the 25-km-long highway between Mysuru and Nanjangud. The 115-km highway project connecting Mysuru with Kushalanagar has already been awarded in 5 packages for a total of ₹ 5,200 crore. Pre-construction activity has already started with respect to four packages.

Once complete, the highway will bring down the journey time between Kushalnagar to Bengaluru from the existing 5 hours to just 2 and a half hours. He said the road will also provide an alternative route between Bengaluru and Mangaluru whenever there is a landslide in Shiradi ghats.

Mr. Gadkari was also optimistic that the work on the Bengaluru-Chennai express highway would be completed before January 2025. He said the 262 km-long Bengaluru-Chennai express highway, which is being constructed at a cost of ₹20,000 crore, will reduce the journey time between the two cities to just two hours when completed.

Similarly, the authorities were trying to complete the 282 km-long ring road in Bengaluru, which had been undertaken at a cost of ₹17,000 crore, by December this year. During the last ten years, the total length of national highways in Karnataka has increased from 6,707 km to 8,200 km. While 151 projects envisaging 3,063 km have already been completed at a cost of ₹ 60,000 crore, about 94 projects covering 2,372 km have been undertaken at a cost of ₹ 90,000 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.