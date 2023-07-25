Bengaluru-Mumbai flight delayed for several hours

July 25, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - Bengaluru

An Air India flight between Bengaluru to Mumbai, which was scheduled to depart on Sunday evening, was delayed for several hours at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and took off only in the early hours of Monday.

Flight AI 610 which was scheduled to depart at 7.35 p.m. on Sunday was delayed owing to a technical issue and the aircraft underwent a detailed check-up before it was cleared for flying.

This led to a delay of a few hours and in the meantime the flight duty time of AI 610’s crew had lapsed and they were not eligible to fly.

“The crew was not eligible to fly as their scheduled duty period was over. The flight could not take off even after the technical issue was sorted due to this,” said an airline source.

The source added that some passengers were accommodated on another flight which was scheduled for Mumbai and the remaining passengers were provided with hotel accommodation along with food and beverages by the airline.

Flight AI 610 with the remaining passengers took off from Bengaluru at 5.35 am on Monday.

Some passengers took to social media to highlight the delay and alleged that the crew had no clue about what was causing the delay.