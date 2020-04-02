Bengaluru: more than 13 shops gutted in fire at Bamboo Bazaar

A massive fire broke out and more than 13 shops were gutted at Bamboo Bazaar in Shivajinagar in the wee hours of Thursday.
Residents woke up in the middle of the night and reported seeing the sky lit up. They immediately alerted fire and emergency personnel. It took four fire tenders several hours to bring the blaze under control.
“The incident occurred at around 2.30 am, and the fire soon spread to shops that sold wood and furniture. No one was injured as the shops were closed at that time,” a senior officer said.
Senior officials including City Police commissioner Bhaskar Rao visited the spot and supervised the operation.
