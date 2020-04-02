Bengaluru

Bengaluru: more than 13 shops gutted in fire at Bamboo Bazaar

The fire spread to shops that sold wood and furniture

The fire spread to shops that sold wood and furniture  

A massive fire broke out and more than 13 shops were gutted at Bamboo Bazaar in Shivajinagar in the wee hours of Thursday.

Residents woke up in the middle of the night and reported seeing the sky lit up. They immediately alerted fire and emergency personnel. It took four fire tenders several hours to bring the blaze under control.

“The incident occurred at around 2.30 am, and the fire soon spread to shops that sold wood and furniture. No one was injured as the shops were closed at that time,” a senior officer said.

Senior officials including City Police commissioner Bhaskar Rao visited the spot and supervised the operation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2020 12:33:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-more-than-13-shops-gutted-in-fire-at-bamboo-bazaar/article31234087.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY