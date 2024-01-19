Bengaluru metro’s Yellow Line may face six-month delay due to coach delivery setback and general elections

January 19, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The construction of the Yellow Line of Namma Metro is nearing completion; however, commuters will have to wait much longer as the launch of the service is expected to be delayed by six months.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has cited a delay in the delivery of metro coaches that are to arrive from China. The primary cause for this delay is the necessity for engineers from the coach supply company to accompany two prototype trains. However, these engineers have recently obtained visas from India.

The China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) factory in China obtained a ₹1,578-crore contract in 2019 to deliver 216 metro coaches to the BMRCL. However, they were unable to fulfil the contract owing to not having established a manufacturing plant in India as stipulated.

A senior BMRCL official said, “Upon receiving the prototype train, the BMRCL will require a minimum of three months to conduct trial runs and obtain approvals for commercial operations. The prototype coaches have already been dispatched from China, and engineers from there are scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru to test the coaches. Their visas were recently approved, and they are expected to arrive here by the end of this month.”

Additionally, the launch of Yellow Line operations is likely to face delays as the model code of conduct for the general elections is likely to be in force in April–May this year. “We anticipate that operations may commence in July this year, following the completion of testing of the coaches and signalling system of the Yellow Line. A seamless interface is essential between the trainset and signalling systems. Subsequently, oscillation trials will be conducted through the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO),” an official said.

Earlier, the BMRCL had issued several notices to the CRRC, contemplating the encashment of its ₹372-crore bank guarantee. Presently, the Chinese company has partnered with Kolkata-based Titagarh Wagons to supply the remaining coaches.

The 19-km elevated Yellow Line — from R.V. Road to Bommasandra — which will connect Electronics City, is expected to cater to lakhs of commuters and decrease traffic on the stretch as it connects south Bengaluru to the southeastern parts of the city.

The Yellow Line will benefit many people working in the Bommasandra industrial area, HSR Layout, Electronics City, and Beratena Agrahara (Hosa Road).

