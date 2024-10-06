Bengaluru metro’s Yellow Line delayed again, services to begin in January 2025

The much-anticipated opening of the Yellow Line, which will connect R.V. Road to Bommasandra, has been delayed again. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) confirmed in its latest status report, sent to the press on Saturday that the Reach-5 section of the Namma Metro will now be commissioned in January 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to BMRCL’s official statement, the first batch of trains for the Yellow Line will be available by November or December 2024, with three train sets expected to facilitate the initial phase. The first operational phase is set to begin in January 2025, when services will be launched with these three trains. During this period, the frequency of trains will be limited to 30-minute intervals.

Previously, BMRCL indicated that commercial operations might begin by December 2024. However, a critical inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is now scheduled for December 2024, marking a key step before the Yellow Line can open to the public. BMRCL officials noted that as more train sets become available — expected at a rate of two train sets per month starting in March 2025 — the frequency of metro services will improve. The full fleet of 15 train sets is expected to be operational by August 2025, enabling the metro to operate at full capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

16 stations

The 18.82-kilometre-long Yellow Line is an elevated route featuring 16 stations. This line is set to significantly improve connectivity in southern Bengaluru, especially in areas that host major companies such as Infosys and Biocon. It will intersect with the Green Line at R.V. Road Station and the Pink Line at Jayadeva Hospital Station.

However, the project has faced several hurdles. In 2019, the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) secured a ₹1,578-crore contract to deliver 216 metro coaches to BMRCL. However, CRRC encountered difficulties fulfilling the contract, primarily due to its failure to establish a manufacturing plant in India, as required by the agreement. This led BMRCL to issue multiple notices to the Chinese company, even contemplating encashing a ₹372-crore bank guarantee.

Delays continue

Recently, CRRC partnered with Kolkata-based Titagarh Wagons to supply the remaining coaches for the metro. While this has provided some relief, delays continue to affect the project’s overall timeline.

Regarding ongoing progress, BMRCL’s statement highlighted that key components of the Yellow Line are nearing completion, positioning the line for a staggered rollout starting in November 2024. Testing of the prototype train is well underway, with technical approval for traction already granted by the Railway Board. The current focus is on finalizing signalling systems and preparing the rolling stock for full-scale operations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.