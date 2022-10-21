Bengaluru metro’s tunnel boring machine Avni makes final breakthrough after 8 months

It started its drive on March 4 this year from M.G. Road and ended at Rashtriya Military School (Vellara) station

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 21, 2022 20:27 IST

Namma Metro’s tunnel boring machine (TBM) Avni achieved its final breakthrough at Rashtriya Military School (Vellara) station on Friday after eight months.

It had started its second drive on March 4 this year from M.G. Road, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) officials. The first drive was started on October 13, 2020, from Shivajinagar, and ended at M.G. Road station on January 6, 2022, after tunnelling 1,085 meters.

“The second drive ended at Rashtriya Military School (Vellara) Station at 3 p.m., on Friday after tunnelling 1,131 meters. It took 230 days to complete the work,” BMRCL said in a release. “This feat was achieved after tunneling through the complex geological conditions and two long drives,” BMRCL added.

BMRCL had deployed nine TBMs for the underground section of the Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara station on Bannerghatta road in the south with Nagawara station. Urja was the first to achieve a breakthrough last year.

