Bengaluru metro’s Purple Line services hit due to technical fault 

BMRCL officials said that there was a possible rail breakage between Kengeri and Mysuru Road metro stations 

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
September 15, 2022 22:06 IST

Namma Metro operations on the Purple Line, between Baiyyappanahalli and Kengeri, were hit for a few hours on Thursday morning due to a technical snag.

The trains ran in 25 to 30 minute intervals as the movement had to be restricted to a single track due to a possible breakage in the rails between Kengeri and Mysuru Road stations.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials said that the services were restored to regular timings by noon.  

“There were issues with the rails between the two stations, it was suspected. By afternoon, the issues were fixed and operations were back to normal,” said B.L. Yashwant Chavan, spokesperson, BMRCL.

The Purple Line is taken by many who travel to the Central Business District and also by students. It also connects other parts of the city to the IT parks near Baiyyappanahalli.

While some commuters waited complaining about the delay, many took alternative modes of transport. 

“Sometimes the display board shows more waiting time by mistake. So, when I first walked in to Mysuru Road station in the morning and the waiting board showed 22 minutes, I thought it was a glitch. But then I found out that there was a technical problem and it was actually a longer waiting time. As I could not be late to work, I had to catch an autorickshaw,” said Mamatha R., a bank employee.

