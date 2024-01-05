ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru metro’s Green Line services disrupted after man jumps in front of train

January 05, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A male commuter jumped in front of a train at Jalahalli metro station on Friday at 7.12 p.m. He sustained injuries and was shifted to a private hospital. This incident resulted in disruptions in the Green Line operations until 8 p.m., according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL).

B.L. Yashavanth Chavan, chief public relations officer of the BMRCL, said, “One of the passengers waiting at the platform end jumped in front of an arriving train at Jalahalli metro station. Immediately, BMRCL staff swung into action, rescued the injured person and shifted him to the nearby Sanjeevini Hospital for treatment.”

“Following the incident, four trains were held at other platforms of the station and all the passengers were evacuated from the trains. Operations on the Green Line were carried out between Yeshwantpur and Silk Institute stations during this period. Normalcy on the entire Green Line was restored at 8 p.m,” Mr. Chavan said.

According to the police, the man who jumped in front of the train suffered head injuries. He was identified as a native of Kerala who was employed at a factory at Abbigere in North Bengaluru. The police said they were investigating whether the youth intentionally jumped onto the tracks or accidentally fell down.

