Bengaluru Metro’s Green Line extension set to open this month

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that the Commissioner for Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) has granted authorisation for the revenue service of the Namma Metro Green Line extension between Nagasandra and Madavara.

The approval came after the CMRS officials conducted a statutory inspection of the section on October 3. The inspection was completed within a day, and officials hope the long-delayed stretch on Tumakuru Road will be operational by mid-October.

This extension, spanning 3.7 km, faced a five-year delay due to challenges in land acquisition near NICE Road and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The elevated extension includes three stations: Manjunathnagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara. Once opened, it will significantly improve connectivity to key locations, including the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), a prominent exhibition venue in the city.

The BMRCL had previously assured that commercial operations would begin in October, and with the recent approval, the long wait for commuters on the Green Line extension is expected to come to an end soon.

