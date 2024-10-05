GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru Metro’s Green Line extension set to open this month

Published - October 05, 2024 07:20 am IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that the Commissioner for Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) has granted authorisation for the revenue service of the Namma Metro Green Line extension between Nagasandra and Madavara.

The approval came after the CMRS officials conducted a statutory inspection of the section on October 3. The inspection was completed within a day, and officials hope the long-delayed stretch on Tumakuru Road will be operational by mid-October.

This extension, spanning 3.7 km, faced a five-year delay due to challenges in land acquisition near NICE Road and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The elevated extension includes three stations: Manjunathnagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara. Once opened, it will significantly improve connectivity to key locations, including the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), a prominent exhibition venue in the city.

The BMRCL had previously assured that commercial operations would begin in October, and with the recent approval, the long wait for commuters on the Green Line extension is expected to come to an end soon.

Published - October 05, 2024 07:20 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.