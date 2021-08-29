Namma Metro welcomes Kengeri on Purple Line

Bengaluru

29 August 2021 12:54 IST

7.53-km stretch from Mysuru Road to Kengeri inaugurated by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the extension to the Purple Line of Namma Metro on Mysuru Road route on August 29.

The 7.53-km stretch from Mysuru Road to Kengeri under Phase II of the Namma Metro project has six stations: Nayanadahalli, R.R. Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattangere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) expects 75,000 passengers to travel on the line every day.

BMRCL built the extension at a cost of Rs. 1,560 crore for infrastructure and Rs. 360 crore for land acquisition.