Namma Metro welcomes Kengeri on Purple Line
7.53-km stretch from Mysuru Road to Kengeri inaugurated by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the extension to the Purple Line of Namma Metro on Mysuru Road route on August 29.
The 7.53-km stretch from Mysuru Road to Kengeri under Phase II of the Namma Metro project has six stations: Nayanadahalli, R.R. Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattangere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri.
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) expects 75,000 passengers to travel on the line every day.
BMRCL built the extension at a cost of Rs. 1,560 crore for infrastructure and Rs. 360 crore for land acquisition.
The inaugural Namma Metro train approaching Kengeri station, which is part of the extension of the Purple Line, along the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway, in Bengaluru on August 29, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR