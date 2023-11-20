ADVERTISEMENT

BMTC introduces new feeder buses for last-mile connectivity to metro stations in Bengaluru

November 20, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

BMTC has introduced seven new metro feeder services in north Bengaluru. New routes are MF-23E, MF-25 and MF 27

The Hindu Bureau

BMTC expects the services to aid thousands of employees in the Information Technology and Bio-Technology hub of Electronics City, as well as decongest its buses within Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

With the Purple Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru being fully operational, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced new feeder routes connecting various metro stations to enhance last-mile connectivity.

Starting November 20, BMTC has introduced seven new metro feeder services in north Bengaluru. The new routes are MF-23E, MF-25 and MF 27.

Route number MF-23E will connect Jalahalli metro station to M.S. Palya via Chikkabanavara, Ganigarahalli, Guni Agrahara.

Route number MF-25 will connect 8th mile to Thippenahalli via Nagasandra.

Route number MF 27 will connect Jalahalli metro station and Makali via Bagalagunte, Acharya College, Aluru.

The BMTC has introduced a new route from Madavara to Electronics City via NICE Road (route number 8C).

BMTC expects the services to aid thousands of employees in the Information Technology and Bio-Technology hub of Electronics City, as well as decongest its buses within Bengaluru.

New routes in Bengaluru

In addition to the above, the BMTC has introduced new bus routes in Bengaluru. The corporation has introduced new route numbers - 515 A, 507 G, 290-EH in non-AC services.

Route number 515 A is from Ullala Satellite town to Yeshwantpur TTMC via Muddaihanapalya, Andrahalli, Peenya 2nd Stage, Jalahalli Cross.

Route number 507 G is from K.R. Puram to Bagaluru via Tin Factory, Kasturinagar, Babusabpalya, Hennur Cross, Kothanur, and Kannur.

Route number 290-EH is from Shivajinagar bus station to Yelahanka 5th phase via Kogilu, Agrahara Layout, Thirumenahalli Cross, Nagawara.

